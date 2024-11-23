Vorteilswelt
Nuclear dispute

Iran now wants to activate thousands of centrifuges

Nachrichten
23.11.2024 22:25

Following formal criticism of Iran's nuclear program by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Tehran has announced its intention to put thousands of new centrifuges for uranium enrichment into operation.

The installation is to take place in the next four to six months, explained the deputy director of the Iranian nuclear authority, Behrus Kamalwandi, according to a report by the ISNA news agency.

"In this way, the Western parties that have been trying to push back Iran's nuclear program will be confronted with a different reality: a program that is far more comprehensive and advanced, both quantitatively and qualitatively," Kamalwandi said, according to the report. "This will certainly not please them."

Pressure on Tehran grows: Answers demanded on nuclear program
On Thursday, the IAEA Board of Governors passed a resolution instructing the head of the agency, Rafael Grossi, to submit a report by spring on unanswered questions regarding Iran's nuclear program. IAEA inspectors have been demanding conclusive explanations from Tehran for years regarding traces that point to secret nuclear facilities and previous nuclear activities. If Tehran continues to fail to provide answers, Grossi's report could serve as a basis for calling in the UN Security Council, according to Western diplomats.

In a joint statement, the USA, France, Germany and the UK called on Iran to cooperate and clarify outstanding issues. "We hope that Iran will use the time leading up to this report to finally provide the necessary information and offer the cooperation needed to resolve these issues," the statement said.

Nuclear program allegedly only for civilian purposes
Iran is currently enriching uranium to a purity level of 60 percent; according to experts, more than 90 percent is required for nuclear weapons. According to Iran's government, the nuclear program is only used for civilian purposes. In 2018, then US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the Vienna nuclear pact, which was intended to restrict Iran's program and ease sanctions in return. Since then, the Islamic Republic has no longer strictly adhered to the conditions.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

