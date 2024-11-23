Iran now wants to activate thousands of centrifuges

Nuclear program allegedly only for civilian purposes

Iran is currently enriching uranium to a purity level of 60 percent; according to experts, more than 90 percent is required for nuclear weapons. According to Iran's government, the nuclear program is only used for civilian purposes. In 2018, then US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the Vienna nuclear pact, which was intended to restrict Iran's program and ease sanctions in return. Since then, the Islamic Republic has no longer strictly adhered to the conditions.