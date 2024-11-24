Talks underway
The status of an outdoor derby in Klagenfurt
The year 2025 is packed with top sporting events in Carinthia: Ski Jumping World Cup, Big Air World Cup, Ironman and more. And KAC boss Oliver Pilloni now wants to finally bring the third outdoor ice hockey derby to the Klagenfurt stadium. Talks are already underway. .
The "Big Air" spectacle in the Wörthersee Stadium (4/5 January), the Women's Ski Jumping World Cup in Villach (from 4 January) - 2025 is already off to a great start for sports fans. In summer, event guru Hannes Jagerhofer will bring beach volleyball and co. back to Lake Wörthersee as part of his multi-sport series, and the Ironman will of course take place.
"Plans in the drawer"
And the next super spectacle could take place the following winter. Because talks for a revival of the outdoor ice hockey derby in Klagenfurt's European Championship Arena are currently underway again. Right in the middle of it, of course: the "big boss" of the KAC, Oliver Pilloni. "I have the plans in the drawer. And yes, I'm already planning it for next year - because it simply has to be done again," reveals Pilloni.
Financially? As we all know, both the city and the state have to make savings. However, both Hannes Jagerhofer's multi-sport series and the ice hockey spectacle would be self-financing. The latter purely through ticket sales and sponsors. And is probably also the future of events in Carinthia. "It's the only way we can still put on something here. Because there are no more cash grants. At most, there are benefits in kind and help with the organization," says regional sports director Arno Arthofer.
Two-year cycle for Big Air possible
If the "Big Air" is well received, it could take place here three times every two years - which in turn means that a spot for the open-air derby would be free during the Christmas vacations in 2025. "That's right. That's an ideal date. Maybe also in January 2026," says Pilloni.
We will be taking more concrete steps soon.
Arno ARTHOFER, Landessportdirektor
Provincial Sports Director Arthofer is on fire: "We are in a good exchange, it is the most sought-after event in Carinthia. We will soon be taking further, more concrete steps."
And Sportpark boss Daniel Greiner emphasizes: "It's desirable for everyone involved - we all want to have an outdoor derby again. But we have to take the soccer schedule into account." If it fits, there wouldn't be much standing in the way of the super event year 2025.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.