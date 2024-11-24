The status of an outdoor derby in Klagenfurt

Financially? As we all know, both the city and the state have to make savings. However, both Hannes Jagerhofer's multi-sport series and the ice hockey spectacle would be self-financing. The latter purely through ticket sales and sponsors. And is probably also the future of events in Carinthia. "It's the only way we can still put on something here. Because there are no more cash grants. At most, there are benefits in kind and help with the organization," says regional sports director Arno Arthofer.