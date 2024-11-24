“We are at the limit – but only Julian counts!”

"You have to put yourself on the back burner"

Julian was in hospital for almost seven months. His parents, who both work, spent every free minute with their son. "We go almost every day, it's really exhausting. You're at rock bottom, but somehow it works - and now the renovation work is starting so that everything in the house is barrier-free," Andrea and Mario are at their limit. "But first and foremost it's all about Julian, you have to put yourself on the back burner. It's moments like these that make you realize how much love a mom and dad have for their child. That's all that matters."