Money for cybercrime: how hackers lure citizens

More and more frequently, for example before the National Council elections or last Monday and Wednesday, the addresses of domestic authorities and companies whose systems are to be paralyzed are mentioned. In addition to the Federal Chancellery and the Federal Treasury, ÖBB, Wiener Linien, Wiener Börse, Energie Steiermark, the province of Tyrol, the city of Horn (Lower Austria) and the Austria Press Agency have also been added to the list of attackers in this way.