Money for cybercrime: how hackers lure citizens
"NoName", the hackers without a name, are currently terrorizing Austrian authorities and companies on an almost daily basis. They even offer private individuals money to make themselves liable to prosecution!
And every day the groundhog greets the groundhog. Authorities and companies in Austria must currently feel like they are in the Christmas movie classic. Day after day, a certain sequence of events is repeated in a channel of the Russian messaging service Telegram.
Attacks on the Ukrainian network too
The Russian - or Russia-friendly - hacker group "NoName" publishes possible targets in various countries on a daily basis (see photo below). Ukraine is one of them, as its infrastructure is not only to be destroyed by bombs, but also by attacks on the network. In addition to the Czech Republic, Spain and then Sweden are also targeted.
More and more frequently, for example before the National Council elections or last Monday and Wednesday, the addresses of domestic authorities and companies whose systems are to be paralyzed are mentioned. In addition to the Federal Chancellery and the Federal Treasury, ÖBB, Wiener Linien, Wiener Börse, Energie Steiermark, the province of Tyrol, the city of Horn (Lower Austria) and the Austria Press Agency have also been added to the list of attackers in this way.
We will consistently continue the fight against cyber criminals. Close networking between companies and authorities is important.
Innenminister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) zu den Attacken
Cryptocurrency as a "reward"
"Krone" cyber expert Dr. Cornelius Granig knows how their concept works: "Supporters of the cause, including those from Austria, can download software. With this software on your cell phone or computer, you become a member of the criminal group. In the event of an attack, a command is sent from a central server to all participating devices - the targets are attacked digitally thousands of times." Granig warns potential participants who collect crypto money as a "reward". These are serious criminal offenses.
