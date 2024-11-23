Pinkelnig sixth with Prevc victory in Lillehammer

Prevc dominant

Prevc dominated with jumps of 138.5 and 138 m and celebrated her seventh World Cup victory with a lead of more than 22 points over the competition. Pinkelnig (127.5/130) was around 20 points off the podium. "I did a good job today. I'll see if I can do it a bit better tomorrow," said the overall runner-up from the previous season. Eder, however, crashed in the second round at 118 m. "Nerves certainly played a role, I was a bit nervous," said the 23-year-old from Salzburg. Another individual competition is on the program on Sunday (from 12.30 pm).