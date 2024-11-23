Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

World Cup opener

Pinkelnig sixth with Prevc victory in Lillehammer

Nachrichten
23.11.2024 14:35

Eva Pinkelnig missed out on a podium place at the women's ski jumping World Cup opener in Lillehammer. Pinkelnig finished sixth as the best ÖSV athlete in the superior victory of the Slovenian overall World Cup winner Nika Prevc on Saturday in Norway. 

0 Kommentare

Right behind her was Lisa Eder, who finished fourth after the first run and missed her second attempt. The podium was completed by the two Germans Katharina Schmid and Selina Freitag.

Eva Pinkelnig (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Eva Pinkelnig
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Emotions back
"The placement is great and the jumps are also getting better and better," said Pinkelnig happily in the ORF interview. She was even more in competition mode after she had identified room for improvement in third place in the mixed competition on Friday. "The start was successful, we can build on that. My self-confidence has grown and my emotions have returned," added the 36-year-old from Vorarlberg.

Sara Marita Kramer (16th) and Julia Mühlbacher (20th) also made a solid start to the World Championship winter with top 20 results. Jacqueline Seifriedsberger had previously been disqualified in the qualification due to a non-compliant suit and was not allowed to start in the competition on the Lysgårdsbakken.

Prevc dominant
Prevc dominated with jumps of 138.5 and 138 m and celebrated her seventh World Cup victory with a lead of more than 22 points over the competition. Pinkelnig (127.5/130) was around 20 points off the podium. "I did a good job today. I'll see if I can do it a bit better tomorrow," said the overall runner-up from the previous season. Eder, however, crashed in the second round at 118 m. "Nerves certainly played a role, I was a bit nervous," said the 23-year-old from Salzburg. Another individual competition is on the program on Sunday (from 12.30 pm).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf