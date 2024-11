Suddenly nothing is right anymore

When Nicole woke up that morning, everything felt different. Her head was pounding, her limbs were heavy and her memories of the previous evening were wiped clean. "I knew immediately that something must have happened," says the 28-year-old with a trembling voice. She couldn't say exactly what at first - only that her body felt strange and painful. Later, her worst fears were confirmed: she had been the victim of a sexual assault, presumably under the influence of knockout drugs.