“X-odus” of Twitteria: how Bluesky works

There is talk of "X-odus" in the Twitter bubble, alluding to the Old Testament story of the exodus of the Israelites from Egypt, and farewell postings are also piling up in Austria. The goal of those who see themselves as "X-odus": Bluesky, the next network from Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, which looks and works like Twitter before the change of ownership. What's there and is it worth signing up? We took a look around for you.