Bulls let the leader’s bulwark crumble
Champions Salzburg were also a real force in Hungary against the ice hockey league leaders after the Royal League triumph. The 5:1 - one of six away victories this Friday - was the fifth win in a row. The goals were scored by Nissner (two), Robertson, Schreiner and Murphy.
With only 30 goals conceded in 18 games, the Fehervar defense was the clear league bulwark. However, that was no longer the case with the 5:1 win in the Ice Bulls' debut game in the new Alba Arena.
As against the Lahti Pelicans, Salzburg - also missing Genoway - got the scoring started with a shorthander: After a feed from former buddy Hari, Schneider and Nissner, who finished off, had an easy game. Otherwise, however, there was enough bell pepper in the game. Especially when Kuralt unpacked a head check against Lewington, things went crazy on the ice.
The culprit was given a game time penalty, leaving Salzburg with three minutes of power play. At the end of it, Robertson scored with a neat finish. Schreiner quickly made it 3:0 after a fine assist from Kosmachuk. The home side were only able to use one power play to score their first goal. Before Nissner and Murphy with two more goals as well as Raffl, who had a fight with Atkinson, were in the picture.
"We defended strongly, but also created good chances in offense. We were also able to capitalize on the power plays and were strong in a number of short-handed games," said coach Oliver David, who was happy with the fifth win in ten days and also highlighted the good performance of goalie Kickert.
Zell wants to maintain super run
After Thursday's convincing 4:1 home win against Jesenice, the Zell Polar Bears want to continue their run in the Alps League. The away opponents of the leaders, who have won nine of their last ten games, are Bregenzerwald today. "But we've already struggled at home with a 3-0 win," says Polar Bear Mario Altmann, relying on full concentration. The Juniors should tame the Wipptal Broncos at home (19.15) after three recent defeats.
