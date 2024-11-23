In the ÖEL
Hohenems want to topple Lustenau who are still without a blemish
Top game in the Austrian Ice Hockey League, league leaders Lustenau visit their closest rivals Hohenems. The last duel went 6:2 to the Stickers, who also lead the table with a commanding lead. But the ibexes want revenge today...
EHC Lustenau and SC Hohenems met for the first time in more than 25 years on October 26. On the national holiday, the Stickers came out on top and won the derby 6:2 in front of more than 1,600 spectators in the Rheinhalle. Today (17:30), just under a month later, the Ländle rivals will meet again in the ÖEL. However, the roles are pretty clear.
Although the two Vorarlberg clubs lead the table, there is a certain gap between them - Lustenau have won all of their seven games so far and lead the league. The Steinböcke have ten points after six games. "We saw in the first game that they play very actively and always want to put pressure on us," says Ems Head Coach Thomas Sticha, "the first duel was very intense and that will certainly be the case in the second. We will step up in all respects."
Not to be underestimated
The visitors will certainly not underestimate their opponents. "We have to be very focused in our work. They will want to return the favor. But we know how to deal with the situation," says EHC coach Daniel Fekete, who has been assistant coach at Hohenems for the past two years.
