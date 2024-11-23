Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

In the ÖEL

Hohenems want to topple Lustenau who are still without a blemish

Nachrichten
23.11.2024 10:25

Top game in the Austrian Ice Hockey League, league leaders Lustenau visit their closest rivals Hohenems. The last duel went 6:2 to the Stickers, who also lead the table with a commanding lead. But the ibexes want revenge today...

0 Kommentare

EHC Lustenau and SC Hohenems met for the first time in more than 25 years on October 26. On the national holiday, the Stickers came out on top and won the derby 6:2 in front of more than 1,600 spectators in the Rheinhalle. Today (17:30), just under a month later, the Ländle rivals will meet again in the ÖEL. However, the roles are pretty clear.

Although the two Vorarlberg clubs lead the table, there is a certain gap between them - Lustenau have won all of their seven games so far and lead the league. The Steinböcke have ten points after six games. "We saw in the first game that they play very actively and always want to put pressure on us," says Ems Head Coach Thomas Sticha, "the first duel was very intense and that will certainly be the case in the second. We will step up in all respects."

Not to be underestimated
The visitors will certainly not underestimate their opponents. "We have to be very focused in our work. They will want to return the favor. But we know how to deal with the situation," says EHC coach Daniel Fekete, who has been assistant coach at Hohenems for the past two years.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Vorarlberg-Krone
Vorarlberg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf