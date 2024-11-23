Hohenems want to topple Lustenau who are still without a blemish

Although the two Vorarlberg clubs lead the table, there is a certain gap between them - Lustenau have won all of their seven games so far and lead the league. The Steinböcke have ten points after six games. "We saw in the first game that they play very actively and always want to put pressure on us," says Ems Head Coach Thomas Sticha, "the first duel was very intense and that will certainly be the case in the second. We will step up in all respects."