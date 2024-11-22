"Wants to be honest"
Why Guardiola is staying at Manchester City after all
The 53-year-old star coach Pep Guardiola wants to stay at Manchester City until mid-2027. These are the reasons ...
Star striker Erling Haaland was one of the first to express his delight at Pep Guardiola's contract extension with English soccer champions Manchester City. "I'm super-happy," said Haaland on Sky Sports and enthused: "He's the best coach in the world. He is probably the best coach that has ever existed anywhere in the world." Such superlatives are heard more often in the east of Manchester, where City are based.
The 53-year-old Guardiola now wants to stay with the Citizens until mid-2027. There is great relief around the Etihad Stadium. Because the extension of his expiring contract took so long, many had feared that the era of the trophy collector would come to an end next summer after nine years. In fact, Guardiola himself had already had his departure in mind.
Guardiola was already thinking of leaving
"I'll be honest, I thought this (season) would be the last," the coach admitted in an interview on the club website. Why the U-turn? "I had the feeling that I couldn't leave, it's as simple as that. Don't ask me why." However, he hinted that the recent negative streak - the longest of his coaching career with four competitive game defeats - could have played a role. "Maybe the four defeats were the reason."
Manchester City losing has so far been the exception under Guardiola. Since his arrival in the summer of 2016, he has transformed the sheikh-funded club into an absolute soccer powerhouse that has been the undisputed number one on the island and, at times, in Europe in recent years. Guardiola has won the English championship six times with City, most recently four times in a row. That had never happened before in the Premier League.
The highlight was the 2022/23 season, in which Manchester City not only became champions, but also won the FA Cup and the long-awaited Champions League for the first time. The Spaniard brought the Citizens a total of 18 titles. "Hopefully we can add even more trophies. That's my focus," emphasized Guardiola, to whom club boss Chaldun al-Mubarak attested an insatiable hunger for improvement and success.
Shadow over unprecedented era of success
However, the successes are overshadowed by the fact that the Premier League has been investigating Man City for a long time. The club is accused of financial violations in 115 cases. City rejects the allegations. The hearing before an independent commission began in September in camera.
If found guilty, the serial champions face drastic penalties - a hefty points deduction or even forced relegation. Guardiola assured that he himself would remain in the case. "I will be here," he made clear on Friday. "I don't know where they would send us, but we would go up and up until we are back in the Premier League." However, the coach is convinced City have done nothing wrong.
On the way to becoming a record-breaking coach
The fact that the star coach, who has long been regarded as a club legend, is extending his contract in difficult times is a stroke of luck for City bosses. Because both legally and in sporting terms, it will still be an exciting season. While waiting for the commission's decision, which is expected in early 2025, Haaland's team must close a five-point gap on league leaders Liverpool in the Premier League. The direct and perhaps decisive clash will take place at Anfield on December 1.
Regardless of the results, Pep Guardiola is on course for a record in Manchester. If he fulfills his new contract, which can be assumed, he will remain at the club for eleven years. In Man City's club history, only Wilf Wild (1932-1946) and Les McDowall (1950-1963) are ahead of him. McDowall's record of 587 games on the touchline for City will probably be beaten by Guardiola, who has 490.
