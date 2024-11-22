The last icy meters for Drexler and the ÖVP

An icy wind is blowing across Lendplatz in Graz, where the ÖVP is gathering functionaries one last time on Friday afternoon to convince voters with flyers and apples from the vendor's tray. Governor Christopher Drexler sounds relaxed, at least more relaxed than in the weeks before: it was an uncomfortable, icy election campaign for the Styrian People's Party, the mood clearly on the side of the Freedom Party.