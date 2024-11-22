Election campaign finale
The last icy meters for Drexler and the ÖVP
Election campaign finale for the parties: Before the Styrians cast their votes on Sunday, the parties mobilized one last time. The ÖVP came together at Lendplatz in Graz.
An icy wind is blowing across Lendplatz in Graz, where the ÖVP is gathering functionaries one last time on Friday afternoon to convince voters with flyers and apples from the vendor's tray. Governor Christopher Drexler sounds relaxed, at least more relaxed than in the weeks before: it was an uncomfortable, icy election campaign for the Styrian People's Party, the mood clearly on the side of the Freedom Party.
"I like it here despite the adverse weather conditions," says Drexler on the small stage, surrounded by white and green balloons and state councillors. "Lendplatz is something like my natural habitat. This is where I grew up."
Against the pull of the federal trend
Drexler repeats what he has been drumming up for weeks: This one is a direction-deciding election; it's about whether you want experimentation or stability; it's about the next provincial governor and not about "giving the fractious federal politics a run for its money".
We have already shown that we can govern.
Christopher Drexler, ÖVP-Spitzenkandidat
An acoustic version of Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball" booms out of the loudspeakers. Hot tea or mulled wine for the campaigners, who swarm out in all directions, is only available in the evening at Karmeliterplatz. "Yes, performance must be rewarded," jokes one official.
Other parties on the home straight
The FPÖ celebrated the end of the election campaign on Thursday evening with waving flags at the Seifenfabrik. The SPÖ met on Friday at Freiheitsplatz in Graz, the Greens at Hauptplatz. Neos marched through the city center "accompanied by music and balloons".
