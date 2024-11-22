Vorteilswelt
Election campaign finale

The last icy meters for Drexler and the ÖVP

Nachrichten
22.11.2024 15:55

Election campaign finale for the parties: Before the Styrians cast their votes on Sunday, the parties mobilized one last time. The ÖVP came together at Lendplatz in Graz.

An icy wind is blowing across Lendplatz in Graz, where the ÖVP is gathering functionaries one last time on Friday afternoon to convince voters with flyers and apples from the vendor's tray. Governor Christopher Drexler sounds relaxed, at least more relaxed than in the weeks before: it was an uncomfortable, icy election campaign for the Styrian People's Party, the mood clearly on the side of the Freedom Party.

"I like it here despite the adverse weather conditions," says Drexler on the small stage, surrounded by white and green balloons and state councillors. "Lendplatz is something like my natural habitat. This is where I grew up."

Drexler with government colleagues and supporters
Drexler with government colleagues and supporters
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
Drexler swore in his campaigners
Drexler swore in his campaigners
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
Provincial councillors Barbara Eibinger-Miedl, Karlheinz Kornhäusl, Simone Schmiedtbauer and Werner Amon
Provincial councillors Barbara Eibinger-Miedl, Karlheinz Kornhäusl, Simone Schmiedtbauer and Werner Amon
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)

Against the pull of the federal trend 
Drexler repeats what he has been drumming up for weeks: This one is a direction-deciding election; it's about whether you want experimentation or stability; it's about the next provincial governor and not about "giving the fractious federal politics a run for its money".

Zitat Icon

We have already shown that we can govern.

Christopher Drexler, ÖVP-Spitzenkandidat

An acoustic version of Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball" booms out of the loudspeakers. Hot tea or mulled wine for the campaigners, who swarm out in all directions, is only available in the evening at Karmeliterplatz. "Yes, performance must be rewarded," jokes one official.

Other parties on the home straight
The FPÖ celebrated the end of the election campaign on Thursday evening with waving flags at the Seifenfabrik. The SPÖ met on Friday at Freiheitsplatz in Graz, the Greens at Hauptplatz. Neos marched through the city center "accompanied by music and balloons".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Hannah Michaeler
Hannah Michaeler
