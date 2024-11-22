"Blackberry coalition"
Wagenknecht party sits in government for the first time
While the traffic light coalition in Berlin has collapsed and the SPD, FDP and Greens are preparing for new elections, the federal state of Thuringia is venturing the next political experiment in Germany: the "blackberry coalition". A good eleven weeks after the state elections, the leaders of the CDU, SPD and the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) have agreed to work together.
This was announced on Friday afternoon. The negotiations were very tough and were interrupted several times. At one point, it even looked like they would fail. One of the main points of contention was the peace preamble for the coalition agreement demanded by the Russia-friendly Wagenknecht party. The movement, which has split from the Left Party, is calling for a commitment to peace, diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine and is against the stationing of US medium-range missiles in Germany.
Coalition does not have a majority in the state parliament
The coalition agreement now states that the BSW's peace policy positions will also play a role in the text. The approval of the party committees of all three partners is still required to give the government its final seal of approval.
After the results of the state elections on September 1, there is hardly any alternative to the "blackberry coalition" - named after the party colors - because all parties rule out cooperation with the AfD, the CDU also with the Left. The CDU, BSW and SPD have 44 out of 88 seats in the Thuringian state parliament - so at least one vote from the opposition would be needed to pass resolutions.
