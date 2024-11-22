Wagenknecht party sits in government for the first time

This was announced on Friday afternoon. The negotiations were very tough and were interrupted several times. At one point, it even looked like they would fail. One of the main points of contention was the peace preamble for the coalition agreement demanded by the Russia-friendly Wagenknecht party. The movement, which has split from the Left Party, is calling for a commitment to peace, diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine and is against the stationing of US medium-range missiles in Germany.