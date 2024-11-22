St. Mary's Cathedral in Linz
“We are noticing a significant increase in attendance”
The big anniversary year at St. Mary's Cathedral in Linz was marked by the restoration of the church and the opening of new rooms. Episcopal Vicar Johann Hintermaier gives an initial assessment for the "Krone": "People have become more curious about this church." The new cathedral center is also well received. At the end of the year: top-class concerts, also as a prelude to Christmas.
The year 2024, which is coming to an end, was marked by the consecration of St. Mary's Cathedral in Linz exactly 100 years ago. The concept for the many events across all (artistic) disciplines focused on both the past and the future.
For example, the tower renovation was completed and an insight was given into the extensive window renovation. And the new cathedral center with café house was opened, as we reported. Events and many concerts also took place, including as part of this year's KulturEXPO Anton Bruckner.
We have noticed a significant increase in the number of visitors in recent months.
Bischofsvikar Johann Hintermaier
Open meeting place thanks to the Domcenter
The direction is right, emphasizes Episcopal Vicar Johann Hintermaier: "We are noticing a significant increase in visitors. The Domcenter in particular has increasingly established itself as a point of attraction and is accepted as a meeting point and place to linger."
The finale belongs to the music
Three concerts will take place under the heading "Jubiläumsklang" until December 15. With "Colors of Music" (24. 11.) the Landesjugendblasorchester will perform in the Mariendom for the first time. Works by Bruckner and his pupil Mathilde Kralik are the focus of "Symphonic Christmas" (December 1), with Guido Mancusi conducting choirs and soloists from Bruckner University.
This is followed by "Gaudete!" (15. 12.) with the choir of the Stifter Gymnasium. Admission is free to the ceremony to mark the end of "100 years of St. Mary's Cathedral" with Bishop Manfred Scheuer, with Bruckner's "Te Deum" (8. 12.).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
