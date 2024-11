“Green-white goes green”: Rapid converts its vehicle fleet

Knipping: "Another important measure"

"Thanks to the new partnership with smart, we have now been able to achieve our goal of converting our fleet to e-vehicles in the best possible way. We are delighted that we at SK Rapid are now not only more mobile, but also greener," says Marcus Knipping, Managing Director Business at SK Rapid GmbH. In doing so, we are "living up to our role model function and implementing another important measure in our sustainability strategy".