Second division: Where are the clubs heading?

"Krone" : Mr. Ebenbauer, there was a meeting of the second division clubs in October in which a new reform is said to have been heavily discussed. Is that true?

Christian Ebenbauer: Yes, there was a meeting. But that's nothing new. We already said in the summer of 2023 that we wanted to evaluate not only the first but also the second division. Back in spring 2023, we suggested to the ÖFB and the provincial associations that we should also include the third and fourth tiers due to the issue of club financing. This was rejected at the time. We presented the results of the evaluation in December 2023.