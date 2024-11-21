9700 signatures should now stop major project

Petition handed over to those responsible at the end of the year

Now the project has also been hit by the recent flood disaster. According to Romana Drexler from the citizens' initiative, the new construction project is to be realized in the flood inundation area, the very location that was completely submerged just weeks ago. And thus also destroy the natural retention areas. This is because the plots for the logistics center would be located in the flood discharge area of a 100-year and 30-year event (HQ100 and HQ30).