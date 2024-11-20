"Influencer of God"
Pope canonizes “cyber apostle”
Next April, Pope Francis wants to canonize Carlo Acutis, the Italian teenager who became known as the "cyber apostle".
He set up an internet database of religious miracles and promoted his faith online. His collection of "miracles" is still accessible on the internet today. In the Italian media, he is therefore also known as the "cyber apostle" or "influencer of God". Acutis, who was born in London in 1991 and died of leukemia in 2006 at the age of 15, was very religious. He is now the first saint from the millennial generation, Kathpress reported on Wednesday at the general audience in Rome.
Second miracle recognized
Acutis had already been beatified in the Italian city of Assisi at the end of 2020. The reason for this was the miraculous healing of a Brazilian boy who also addressed his prayers to Acutis. In May of this year, the Pope then recognized the second miracle required for canonization, which Acutis is said to have performed. A young woman was inexplicably cured of an illness after praying to Acutis.
Catholic Church to become more attractive to young people
The beatification in 2020 and the upcoming canonization next April were preceded by years of commitment from his parents and high-ranking churchmen. The Catholic Church wants to become more attractive to young people in particular and is therefore looking for new role models of faith. Acutis has many followers worldwide - his grave in Assisi in Umbria is now a popular destination for Catholic pilgrims.
