Pope canonizes “cyber apostle”

He set up an internet database of religious miracles and promoted his faith online. His collection of "miracles" is still accessible on the internet today. In the Italian media, he is therefore also known as the "cyber apostle" or "influencer of God". Acutis, who was born in London in 1991 and died of leukemia in 2006 at the age of 15, was very religious. He is now the first saint from the millennial generation, Kathpress reported on Wednesday at the general audience in Rome.