Expensive temporary doctors keep emergency room alive

In order to cope with the bottleneck, the Provincial Health Agency (LGA) now seems to be reaching deep into its pockets. This is because "medical resources" are now being purchased, as the LGA confirms. In other words, doctors who normally work in clinics outside of Lower Austria or in private practice are being brought to Amstetten via external service providers. And they cost money. Allegedly a lot of money. Although the LGA does not answer questions about this and emphasizes that it is a short-term measure to relieve staff, there is talk of amounts many times higher than what "normal" doctors earn there.