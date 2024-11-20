Red-white-red Christmas trees shine longer for the festive season

If you want to be on the safe side when it comes to climate protection when choosing trees for the Peace Festival, look out for regional origin labels. "This not only ensures that the origin of the tree is guaranteed and controlled, but also sets an example for the environment," appeals Agriculture Minister Norbert Totschnig. A maxim that should also be taken to heart with Advent wreaths. Cheap goods from abroad, on the other hand, should be avoided as they usually start to deteriorate on Christmas Eve.