Muezzin call in Cologne approved for an indefinite period

A muezzin has been calling for Friday prayers at the DITIB central mosque in Cologne-Ehrenfeld since October 2022. There had previously been much discussion about the loudspeaker-based call to prayer, as critics consider the DITIB to be an extension of the Turkish religious authority in Ankara. The Mayor of Cologne, Henriette Reker (non-party), had launched the pilot project, which was initially set to run for two years and in which mosque communities in Cologne could participate, with reference to the freedom of religious practice enshrined in the Basic Law.