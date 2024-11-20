After test phase
Muezzin call in Cologne approved for an indefinite period
The public muezzin call permitted as part of a pilot project at the central mosque in Cologne run by the Turkish-Islamic Union of the Institute for Religion (DITIB) may continue in future. At the end of the evaluation period of two years, there were no indications that the mosque community had violated the agreed conditions.
A muezzin has been calling for Friday prayers at the DITIB central mosque in Cologne-Ehrenfeld since October 2022. There had previously been much discussion about the loudspeaker-based call to prayer, as critics consider the DITIB to be an extension of the Turkish religious authority in Ankara. The Mayor of Cologne, Henriette Reker (non-party), had launched the pilot project, which was initially set to run for two years and in which mosque communities in Cologne could participate, with reference to the freedom of religious practice enshrined in the Basic Law.
Call must not last longer than five minutes
However, communities had to fulfill certain conditions in order to obtain approval. For example, the call must not last longer than five minutes and must not exceed a certain volume. It may sound once on Fridays between 12.00 and 15.00 without being repeated. In the case of the central mosque, the conditions now continue to apply unchanged and indefinitely.
Many complaints with "content to be assessed under criminal law"
According to the city, there was also some negative feedback from citizens, especially at the beginning of the project. However, only a few constructive comments were received, according to the report. "Many of the emails contained offensive content and statements, including content that could be considered criminal." After around two weeks, the number of letters had fallen sharply.
According to the city, the DITIB mosque community is the only mosque community in Cologne to have taken part in the pilot project.
