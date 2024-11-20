Gastein Valley
Modernization of the train stations has begun
Following the start of construction in Bad Gastein in August, work has now begun on the two train stations in Bad Hofgastein and Dorfgastein, which officially began on 18.11.2024. Passengers will have access to largely barrier-free, comfortable stations as early as July 2025.
The station modernizations in the Gastein Valley are part of extensive work on the Tauern line between Bischofshofen and Villach to make the north-south connection more attractive. Alongside the Brenner axis, the Salzburg-Villach Tauern line is the most important Austrian connection across the Alps. Over the next few years, the route will be prepared step by step for the requirements of high-level long-distance traffic. While the Tauern Tunnel is being modernized and viaducts, culverts and noise barriers are being renovated, the three railroad stations Bad Gastein, Bad Hofgastein and Dorfgastein are also being renovated to make them barrier-free and fit for the future and more attractive for passengers.
Impact on local residents and travelers
The work at the stations will also take place during the overall closure of the ÖBB Tauern Tunnel between 18.11.2024 and 13.07.2025 and will also have an impact on the timetable. The Gastein Valley stations will remain easily accessible by train from Salzburg until March 2025. From 03.03.2025, a rail replacement service with buses will be set up between Schwarzach-St. Veit and Bad Gastein, with stops in Dorfgastein and Bad Hofgastein. Since 18.11.2024, direct buses have been running every hour between Bischofshofen and Spittal an der Drau to provide rail replacement services to Carinthia. An additional service has also been set up for commuters and cyclists using the Tauernbahn car lock (ASTB) via the A10 Tauernautobahn.
Passengers are asked to allow sufficient time for their journeys and to pay attention to the information on the notice boards and in the ÖBB timetable query Scotty regarding the rail replacement service with buses.
We are trying to minimize the inconvenience for local residents as much as possible. Nevertheless, noise and dust may be generated during the work. In order to be able to carry out the work quickly, some of the work will also take place at night and at weekends. The affected residents will receive separate information about the night work.
Measures at Bad Hofgastein station
The measures at Bad Hofgastein station will bring noticeable improvements for passengers in the region in the long term.
- New elevators, passenger information, monitors, loudspeakers, lighting, tactile guidance system and signage for accessibility at a modern station
- Adjustments to platform lengths (partial removal of the peripheral platform and conversion of the island platform)
- Expansion and improvement of the Park&Ride and Bike&Ride facilities
- Redesign of the station forecourt with bus bays to optimize public transport connections
- Photovoltaic system on the roof of the technical building for sustainable additional energy
Measures at Dorfgastein station
The station will be more than just upgraded with a new elevator system. A largely barrier-free and more comfortable station is a long-cherished wish of the municipality, which will be fulfilled with the renovation work.
- New elevator system with new passenger passageway to increase accessibility at a modern train station
- New tactile guidance system, new route guidance, new passenger information, monitors, loudspeakers and lighting for better and safer orientation
- Making the Park & Ride and Bike & Ride facilities more attractive for easier transfer to the train
- Redesign of the station forecourt for direct bus connections and optimization of public transport links
Investing in the future of mobility
The implementation of the projects was developed in close coordination with the province of Salzburg and the municipalities. The measures are made possible by funding from ÖBB-Infrastruktur AG, the province of Salzburg and the municipalities of Bad Hofgastein and Dorfgastein. Around 8.2 million euros will be invested in a modern and barrier-free station in Bad Hofgastein and around 6.7 million euros in Dorfgastein. In addition, the electronic signal boxes in both stations, which are integrated into the Salzburg operations control center, are being renewed. This will enable reliable, automatic operating procedures and thus increase the safety and quality of train services. Investments in the track systems are also planned.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.