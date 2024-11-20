Modernization of the train stations has begun

Impact on local residents and travelers

The work at the stations will also take place during the overall closure of the ÖBB Tauern Tunnel between 18.11.2024 and 13.07.2025 and will also have an impact on the timetable. The Gastein Valley stations will remain easily accessible by train from Salzburg until March 2025. From 03.03.2025, a rail replacement service with buses will be set up between Schwarzach-St. Veit and Bad Gastein, with stops in Dorfgastein and Bad Hofgastein. Since 18.11.2024, direct buses have been running every hour between Bischofshofen and Spittal an der Drau to provide rail replacement services to Carinthia. An additional service has also been set up for commuters and cyclists using the Tauernbahn car lock (ASTB) via the A10 Tauernautobahn.