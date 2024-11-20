Auto Draft

Cinia assumes that the cable broke at the bottom of the Baltic Sea and was severed by an external force, such as an anchor or a bottom trawl. Whether it was intentional or not - like many things in the case, this is still unclear. Finnish Internet users have reportedly not experienced any major disruption so far. According to the Finnish Transport and Communications Authority, data traffic has not been permanently disrupted either. According to Cinia, it will take around five to 15 days to repair the cable.