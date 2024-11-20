No danger warnings
Police on increased duty at Christmas markets
Numerous Christmas markets will be opening in Upper Austria this coming weekend. There are no indications of any specific threats to the popular Christmas markets, but the police will still be on duty. Because of the hustle and bustle between punch and bratwurst, beware of pickpockets.
The tempting aroma of gingerbread, raclette and other delicacies is accompanied by a certain unease among some visitors to the Advent markets, which are about to start, as a heightened terror alert level has been in place throughout Austria since October 2023, not least due to the situation in the Middle East. However, there is no cause for concern when strolling under the Christmas trees: "There is currently no specific threat to Christmas markets," says the Upper Austrian state police directorate in response to an inquiry from Krone.
Police want to protect against thieves
Of course, this does not mean that there will be no law enforcement officers among the Christmas fans: "As every year, the police will once again be on increased duty this year to ensure security at Christmas markets. We are on site both in uniform and in plain clothes," says the provincial police.
The increased presence of officers is primarily intended to protect visitors from brazen thieves. "Where there are a lot of people, pickpockets are usually not far away", the Upper Austrian police explain their approach and advise: "Wearing valuables close to your body and always keeping an eye on them is the best way to protect yourself."
