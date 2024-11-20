Police on increased duty at Christmas markets

The tempting aroma of gingerbread, raclette and other delicacies is accompanied by a certain unease among some visitors to the Advent markets, which are about to start, as a heightened terror alert level has been in place throughout Austria since October 2023, not least due to the situation in the Middle East. However, there is no cause for concern when strolling under the Christmas trees: "There is currently no specific threat to Christmas markets," says the Upper Austrian state police directorate in response to an inquiry from Krone.