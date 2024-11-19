Rafael Nadal’s last appearance? LIVE from 5 p.m.

"The team comes first and he shouldn't be impressed by the noise from outside. He has to do what's best for the team and that's what I want," Nadal made clear. "I want to help where I can, whether it's as a player or even just being here." Basically, he doesn't want to pay much attention to the hype surrounding him, the 38-year-old emphasized. "The emotions will come at the end. Before and after that, I will focus on my tasks." Nadal did know one thing: "My life will change a lot after this week."