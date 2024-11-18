Great news
Schwarz: “Back in pole training as of today!”
Even if not everything has gone perfectly over the past weeks and months, his time of suffering is slowly but surely coming to a happy end: ÖSV star Marco Schwarz, who was seriously injured in a fall on the Stelvio at the end of last year, is approaching his comeback! After a few setbacks over the summer, the Carinthian was even able to complete real pole training on snow again for the first time today ...
As Schwarz revealed on "Sport und Talk im Hangar 7" on ServusTV, he initially "started with the small gates on the Reiteralm at the weekend and trained with the normal gates for the first time today". For the 29-year-old, it was "an insanely great feeling".
Basically, Schwarz was very satisfied with the schedule of his rehabilitation in the talk round. "Of course, the summer was very, very difficult for me," said the 2021 combined world champion in Cortina d'Ampezzo. After the first phase of the tough knee rehab, he thought: "This is it!", which is why he wanted to get in the mood for the summer training camp in Chile. "But then something happened with my back, with my intervertebral discs - a slipped disc and another operation," says Schwarz. But things have gone very satisfactorily for him in recent weeks and he has taken a big step forward.
Schwarz didn't want to go into more detail about what this means for his comeback in the World Cup, however, only: "It would be nice to make a comeback this year - a wish, not a must ..."
