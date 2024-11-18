Schwarz: “Back in pole training as of today!”

Basically, Schwarz was very satisfied with the schedule of his rehabilitation in the talk round. "Of course, the summer was very, very difficult for me," said the 2021 combined world champion in Cortina d'Ampezzo. After the first phase of the tough knee rehab, he thought: "This is it!", which is why he wanted to get in the mood for the summer training camp in Chile. "But then something happened with my back, with my intervertebral discs - a slipped disc and another operation," says Schwarz. But things have gone very satisfactorily for him in recent weeks and he has taken a big step forward.