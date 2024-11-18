Benko hunting affair: 100 percent for new SPÖ leader

New SPÖ leader hopes for "unity"

Wohlgemuth explained that he hoped that the "unity" of the party would now be conveyed to the outside world. The talks of the past few days had given him "a lot of strength". Whether Dornauer should also step down as district party chairman of the largest SPÖ district, Innsbruck-Land, was something the now top Tyrolean Red Party leader did not want to answer for the time being.