First highly controversial, now a visitor hotspot
In 2022, Puchberg entrepreneur Friedrich Bleier began building a vacation village in Rohrbach im Graben at the foot of the Schneeberg for investors and tourists. There are now 34 houses and a restaurant around the crystal-clear Schneeberg lake, attracting tourists from all over the world.
He was still facing strong headwinds in 2022 when Friedrich Bleier built the first nine wooden chalets in his sleepy Rohrbach im Graben around a crystal-clear lake at the foot of the Schneeberg. "For a long time, people in the village tried to torpedo and stall the project by means of an EIA procedure," says the local entrepreneur. And now? None of the fears have materialized and the resistance has subsided. The idyllic vacation village has now grown to 34 chalets and the popular restaurant "Marias Land" has also relocated and is now called "Zur Marie am Schneeberg See".
The principle of these chalets is based on the "buy to let" model: you invest in a house, use it privately for eight weeks of the year and then rent it out for the rest of the year. The rental is carried out by the operator and the return belongs to the owner. "The increase in value was already 30 percent in the first few years," says the entrepreneur. The buyers are all Austrians. "No international investors," Bleier continues.
And the guests? "People who appreciate the proximity to Vienna, the high mountains, the race track in Spielberg or Semmering." And of course the peace and quiet. The region around Puchberg also benefits because the tourists from all over the world increase the added value. In summer, the vacation village is 95 percent full. "Even in December, when World Cup races take place in Semmering, we are completely full," says Friedrich Bleier happily. For all those who are still interested in buying - two chalets are still available.
