First highly controversial, now a visitor hotspot

He was still facing strong headwinds in 2022 when Friedrich Bleier built the first nine wooden chalets in his sleepy Rohrbach im Graben around a crystal-clear lake at the foot of the Schneeberg. "For a long time, people in the village tried to torpedo and stall the project by means of an EIA procedure," says the local entrepreneur. And now? None of the fears have materialized and the resistance has subsided. The idyllic vacation village has now grown to 34 chalets and the popular restaurant "Marias Land" has also relocated and is now called "Zur Marie am Schneeberg See".