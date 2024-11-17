Fight against fast food?
Kennedy shown eating a burger with Trump
On Saturday, a photo of US politician Robert F. Kennedy appeared on X showing him eating a burger. He is eating fries and drinking a Coke. The picture caused a stir because Kennedy announced that he wanted to take action against fast food ....
In the picture, the politician, who is set to become health minister, can be seen at a table with US President-elect Donald Trump (2nd from left) and tech billionaire Elon Musk (left). In front of them are trays of chips, burgers, various sauces and sodas such as Coke. They smile at the camera, while a companion holds up his fries. The picture was posted by US health scientist Eric Feigl-Ding - a member of the Democratic Party.
In the accompanying text, Feigl-Ding reminded us that cola contains a lot of sugar and that burgers are highly processed foods. The picture, which was published on Saturday, was probably taken on an airplane.
You can see the photo on Platform X here.
"Conflict of interest"
Many people took the Democrat's side under the post, writing of a "conflict of interest", a "new cholesterol diet plan for everyone" and a previous outcry. The background: Kennedy had announced that he wanted to combat obesity in the USA. In future, there would therefore be no more vouchers for sugary soft drinks or highly processed foods. In general, "the epidemic of chronic diseases in the USA" should be stopped.
His campaign may have something to do with his conspiracy theories. For example, Kennedy had claimed in the past that chemicals in the environment were turning children into transgender people. So is this an urgent reason to take action against highly processed food? "Make America Healthy Again", proclaimed the 70-year-old, echoing Trump's slogan "Make America Great Again". Incidentally, the US President-elect says he loves fast food.
However, one user on X points out that eating burgers and fries doesn't necessarily mean you have to eat unhealthily.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.