Talents were sought
Lots of emotions and impressive performances
The shows "Das Kindertalent" and the "Stimme Kärntens" provided goosebumps at the trade fair finale! Tears were shed, leaps of joy were made and the winners' faces were beaming.
With 24,000 visitors, the "Gesund Leben" trade fair was a complete success. The crowning finale was the search for the children's talent and the voice of Carinthia 2024.
Lights out - nervousness on
The lights in the auditorium go out and the nervousness backstage begins. "Every child is a winner - it takes a huge amount of courage to stand on such a big stage," says organizer Anja Glüsing, proud of all the participants.
"Children's talent" was chosen
Then the show begins: there is dancing, singing and saxophone playing. The crowd goes wild when 13-year-old Kilian Stolz balances the disk chest on his chin. Tears are shed and excited parents eagerly await the jury's decision: the winner is 14-year-old Lara Juliana Fuchs. She impressed with her singing of her own interpretation, which she accompanied herself on the guitar.
The "Voice of Carinthia" wowed the audience
Then the search for the new voice of Carinthia continued. The jury was impressive: Nik P., Matthias "Matakustix" Ortner and Lukas Lach. First-class interpretations of great artists that the participants did not have to hide behind. From Abba to Jürgen Drews to self-written songs - everything was there. The jury was able to give the talented singers tips and feedback on how not to get lost in this "shark business". Katharina Huna took first place, Leonard Beau James won silver and Kiana Bernot bronze.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
