Lots of emotions and impressive performances

The "Voice of Carinthia" wowed the audience

Then the search for the new voice of Carinthia continued. The jury was impressive: Nik P., Matthias "Matakustix" Ortner and Lukas Lach. First-class interpretations of great artists that the participants did not have to hide behind. From Abba to Jürgen Drews to self-written songs - everything was there. The jury was able to give the talented singers tips and feedback on how not to get lost in this "shark business". Katharina Huna took first place, Leonard Beau James won silver and Kiana Bernot bronze.