Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Talents were sought

Lots of emotions and impressive performances

Nachrichten
18.11.2024 11:02

The shows "Das Kindertalent" and the "Stimme Kärntens" provided goosebumps at the trade fair finale! Tears were shed, leaps of joy were made and the winners' faces were beaming. 

0 Kommentare

With 24,000 visitors, the "Gesund Leben" trade fair was a complete success. The crowning finale was the search for the children's talent and the voice of Carinthia 2024.

Lights out - nervousness on
The lights in the auditorium go out and the nervousness backstage begins. "Every child is a winner - it takes a huge amount of courage to stand on such a big stage," says organizer Anja Glüsing, proud of all the participants.

The participants of the "Voice of Carinthia" with a satisfied jury and proud organizer Anja Glüsing (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
The participants of the "Voice of Carinthia" with a satisfied jury and proud organizer Anja Glüsing
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
The happy winners of the first three places in Kindertalent 2024 (Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
The happy winners of the first three places in Kindertalent 2024
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
The three proud winners with the professional jury, who didn't have it easy (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
The three proud winners with the professional jury, who didn't have it easy
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Kindertalent winner Lara Fuchs with the proud organizer Anja Glüsing (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Kindertalent winner Lara Fuchs with the proud organizer Anja Glüsing
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)

"Children's talent" was chosen
Then the show begins: there is dancing, singing and saxophone playing. The crowd goes wild when 13-year-old Kilian Stolz balances the disk chest on his chin. Tears are shed and excited parents eagerly await the jury's decision: the winner is 14-year-old Lara Juliana Fuchs. She impressed with her singing of her own interpretation, which she accompanied herself on the guitar.

Kilian Stolz not only juggled balls - he also juggled a disk chest on his chin (Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
Kilian Stolz not only juggled balls - he also juggled a disk chest on his chin
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)
Katharina Huna won the title of Voice of Carinthia with her soulful performance (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Katharina Huna won the title of Voice of Carinthia with her soulful performance
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
5-year-old Lailani was one of the youngest participants (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
5-year-old Lailani was one of the youngest participants
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Second-placed Leonard Beau James wowed the audience and the jury with his song "Deppata Trottel" (Bild: Evelyn Hronek)
Second-placed Leonard Beau James wowed the audience and the jury with his song "Deppata Trottel"
(Bild: Evelyn Hronek)

The "Voice of Carinthia" wowed the audience
Then the search for the new voice of Carinthia continued. The jury was impressive: Nik P., Matthias "Matakustix" Ortner and Lukas Lach. First-class interpretations of great artists that the participants did not have to hide behind. From Abba to Jürgen Drews to self-written songs - everything was there. The jury was able to give the talented singers tips and feedback on how not to get lost in this "shark business". Katharina Huna took first place, Leonard Beau James won silver and Kiana Bernot bronze. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Krall
Christian Krall
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf