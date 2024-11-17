The 99ers are more successful than ever!

Postscript: "We need a squad like this if we want to compete with the top teams. In the ICEHL, we have four teams to measure ourselves against: Fehervar, Bolzano, Salzburg and KAC. We've only played against such caliber teams twice so far, winning once and losing once." But: "The 99ers have never had a rebuild with 18 newcomers and we still have to get much better. We have quality, I like the way we play, the special teams (power play and penalty killing) work and we're very efficient. But now it's time for players who have shone elsewhere to put their egos aside and fight for the team. My big mission is to teach them to want the game without the glass!"