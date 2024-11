Police officers found 27 kilos of cannabis in a van

At the time of the check in Stuhlfelden, the driver (59) told the police that his load was health products: in detail, legal cannabis products (CBD). However, he was unable to produce any documents, and the Hungarian was subsequently arrested. The police then seized the boxes and sent them to the laboratory for analysis. Tests revealed that they contained 27 kilos of cannabis under the Narcotics Act. "This could have had a street value of almost 270,000 euros," the police report states.