Senior hit with beer bottle in petrol station

During an argument on Friday at around 9.30 pm inside a petrol station in Mauthausen, a 66-year-old man from the district of Perg hit a 26-year-old man from the district of Perg in the face with a beer bottle. Shortly afterwards, a scuffle broke out between the 26-year-old and the 30-year-old son of the 66-year-old. Both inflicted minor injuries on each other.