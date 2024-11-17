"Krone" interview
How Presley mourns the death of master builder Mörtel
The "Krone" accompanied Austro musician Dennis Jale and met Priscilla Presley in Los Angeles! In an interview, the former wife of Elvis (who died in 1977) revealed how she will celebrate the King's 90th birthday and how she will remember her Opera Ball host.
The coming year is a special one for Priscilla Presley. The actress and ex-wife of the King of Rock 'n' Roll will be 80 years young. Congratulations! "Oh, please. There's not much to congratulate, I won't be celebrating," she smiles when the "Krone" meets her for an interview at the Mondrian Hotel on the famous Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. But she will celebrate the birthday of her former love ...
... together with Austro-musician Dennis Jale. And twice in Europe. "Elvis Presley would have been 90 years old next year. The community that loves and reveres him is still so big that we will be performing together with Priscilla in March at the Jugendstil Theater in Bad Nauheim in Germany and then shortly afterwards at the Metropol in Vienna," he tells us about the concept of the Elvis evenings, in which Presley does what? "I'll be telling things and experiences that you've never heard of Elvis before," she says - what does she mean by that? "For example, that Elvis' biggest worry during his time in Bad Nauheim, when he was serving in the military, was that he would be forgotten. We got to know each other there and I had to constantly allay his fears."
To this day, Elvis Presley's aura and legacy surrounds more than just his ancestral home, Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee. That was one of the reasons why she asked Richard Lugner to dance at the Vienna Opera Ball this year: "Oh, I'm so sorry that he's no longer with us. He was such a wonderful host," she gushes at the thought of the legendary socialite (he died this year on August 12).
"He was so nice and so full of energy! When I heard that he had died, I was really sad. Because he had seemed so healthy and strong. I loved his nature and we had a lot of fun together," she remembers. She also remembers Lugner's petting zoo: "He had lots of young ladies around him ... but I don't think he had dates with all of them. Or did he?"
Perhaps this question will be answered when Presley comes to Vienna in March ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
