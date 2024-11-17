How Presley mourns the death of master builder Mörtel

... together with Austro-musician Dennis Jale. And twice in Europe. "Elvis Presley would have been 90 years old next year. The community that loves and reveres him is still so big that we will be performing together with Priscilla in March at the Jugendstil Theater in Bad Nauheim in Germany and then shortly afterwards at the Metropol in Vienna," he tells us about the concept of the Elvis evenings, in which Presley does what? "I'll be telling things and experiences that you've never heard of Elvis before," she says - what does she mean by that? "For example, that Elvis' biggest worry during his time in Bad Nauheim, when he was serving in the military, was that he would be forgotten. We got to know each other there and I had to constantly allay his fears."