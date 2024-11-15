Inflation is falling

On the other hand, there is some relief on the price front: inflation in Austria will fall to 2.9 percent this year, which is only slightly above the European average of 2.4 percent. In 2025, domestic inflation is expected to be just 2.1 percent - exactly the same as in the EU. In 2026, inflation in Austria is expected to be just 1.7 percent, which would mean that the European Central Bank's target of below two percent would be achieved.