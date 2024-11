Ladies’ slalom in Levi from 10 a.m. LIVE

Shiffrin showed surprising weaknesses in the second run of the Sölden giant slalom, dropping back to fifth place as the leader, but Levi is a completely different place. After Rudolph, Sven, Mr. Gru, Ingemar, Sunny, Lorax and Grogu, the 29-year-old could be allowed to name her eighth reindeer cub, i.e. celebrate her eighth victory.