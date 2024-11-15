Bosch household appliances at unbeatable prices

With free delivery
This year's "Black Week" not only brings big discounts, but also strong household appliances from Bosch in the spotlight. With top deals on vacuum cleaners, food processors and much more, every room in the house will become a place for innovation and convenience. Take this opportunity to secure a high-quality selection of Bosch products, all with free delivery!
Cordless handheld vacuum cleaner Unlimited Series 6 and 8
For thorough and cordless cleaning, the Bosch Unlimited Series 6 cordless upright vacuum cleaner is a reliable companion. Its powerful motor ensures intensive cleaning with ease and flexibility - perfect for quick intermediate cleaning and larger jobs. The vacuum cleaner impresses with its long battery life and easy handling. A real all-rounder that fits into every corner with its compact design and is always ready for use.
For households that want even more power, Bosch has another highlight in its range with the Unlimited Series 8. This vacuum cleaner offers even more suction power and an improved running time, making even the most thorough vacuuming a breeze. With the Series 8, cleaning is almost fun - and without annoying cables.
Bosch food processors for every need
For amateur chefs who like to get creative, the Bosch MUM Series 6 food processor is an absolute must. Whether kneading dough, stirring ingredients or mixing sauces - this food processor takes on all tasks with ease. Thanks to its powerful motor and versatile accessories, it is an indispensable aid in the kitchen and saves you a lot of time.
For those looking for even more convenience and flexibility, Bosch has a special offer for Black Week: The "Bosch Cookit" - a food processor with cooking function - is available from 11.11. with an additional XL pot worth € 279 for free. Whether boiling, frying, steaming or kneading - with the Cookit you can conjure up entire menus without having to use additional appliances. This second pot makes cooking complex dishes easier and saves valuable time.
Washing machines and dryers for perfect laundry care
The laundry room is not neglected during Black Week either. The Bosch 8 Series washing machine scores with high energy efficiency and a variety of programs that clean every fabric perfectly. The automatic volume control, which adjusts water and energy consumption individually to the load, is particularly practical. This keeps your clothes looking like new for longer and protects the environment.
Combine the washing machine with the matching Bosch Series 8 heat pump dryer and benefit from fast, efficient laundry care. The dryer works in an energy-saving and gentle way, so that even delicate fabrics are in good hands. Innovative sensors adapt the drying time to the residual moisture of the laundry, saving energy and extending the life of your clothes.
Refrigerators for everyone
The Bosch 6 Series fridge-freezer combination is the ideal solution for anyone looking for energy-efficient cooling and practical storage space. With its large capacity and various storage zones, this refrigerator keeps food fresh for longer. Thanks to the NoFrost technology, annoying defrosting is a thing of the past and the VitaFresh drawers guarantee crisp fruit and vegetables. A practical refrigerator that integrates seamlessly into any kitchen and stores your food perfectly.
Bosch Black Week is the ideal opportunity to secure premium household appliances at attractive prices. Whether for cleaning, cooking or laundry, Bosch offers innovative solutions that make your life easier. Don't miss out on these offers and equip your home with reliable helpers from Bosch.
