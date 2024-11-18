Give the gift of more driving fun with safety

After two to twelve months, young A-license holders are required to attend mandatory driver safety training. Under the guidance of experienced motorcycle instructors, they learn steering techniques, various cornering techniques and the correct eye technique, braking exercises, handling training, evasive maneuvers and much more. And all this on asphalt with good grip, wide-open tracks and without oncoming traffic. In addition, the mandatory perfection drive for the A license is offered. "The perfection ride is a guided motorcycle ride. We ride in small groups with a maximum of four participants on selected motorcycle routes. The participants are connected to the instructor via radio and receive valuable tips on an ongoing basis," explains Georg Scheiblauer, Chief Instructor Motorcycle at ÖAMTC Fahrtechnik.