Give the gift of more driving fun with safety

Christmas is coming and with it the search for nice presents! ÖAMTC Fahrtechnik offers special gift ideas with meaning with its training courses for everyone, especially new drivers and novice drivers. To give as a gift or to wish for yourself.
Compulsory driving license training
New drivers must complete driver safety training three to nine months after taking their driving test. At ÖAMTC Fahrtechnik, the compulsory driving safety training courses are held under the motto "Learning by experiencing". The young drivers drive all driving maneuvers themselves at realistic speeds and learn how much difference a few km/h can make. The training program also includes strategies for avoiding accidents and raising awareness of the dangers of distracted driving. The trained instructors ensure a structured process and provide feedback at eye level.
"Important manoeuvres are trained and internalized over the long term, which can save lives in an emergency."
Roland Frisch, Chefinstruktor PKW der ÖAMTC Fahrtechnik
After two to twelve months, young A-license holders are required to attend mandatory driver safety training. Under the guidance of experienced motorcycle instructors, they learn steering techniques, various cornering techniques and the correct eye technique, braking exercises, handling training, evasive maneuvers and much more. And all this on asphalt with good grip, wide-open tracks and without oncoming traffic. In addition, the mandatory perfection drive for the A license is offered. "The perfection ride is a guided motorcycle ride. We ride in small groups with a maximum of four participants on selected motorcycle routes. The participants are connected to the instructor via radio and receive valuable tips on an ongoing basis," explains Georg Scheiblauer, Chief Instructor Motorcycle at ÖAMTC Fahrtechnik.
Mobile at the age of 15
Independent mobility at the age of 15 thanks to the three-part moped training. 6 units of theory course, theoretical moped test, 6 units of practical course in a protected environment at the driving technique center and a guided two-hour ride in traffic - and your moped driving license is in your pocket. Experienced instructors are always on hand to provide tips and feedback. Exclusively in the centers Teesdorf, Marchtrenk and St.Veit/Glan. Rental mopeds free of charge!
Light motorcycles in vogue
Want to accelerate on 2 wheels without an A license? No problem with the Code 111. By switching to a light motorcycle, traffic jams and parking worries are a thing of the past. All you need is 5 years of unrestricted possession of a B license and one day of practical training, for example at ÖAMTC Fahrtechnik, and the so-called Code 111 will be entered on your license. The best thing about it is that no test is necessary. Free rental motorcycle for the training included.
Driving technique training as a gift
Many ÖAMTC driving technique vouchers are now €20 cheaper thanks to the Christmas bonus and are available in all eight ÖAMTC driving technique centers, at ÖAMTC bases (except Vorarlberg) and at www.oeamtc.at/fahrtechnik-gutschein.
