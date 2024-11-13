Kitzsteinhorn
First turns before everyone else
While many ski resorts are still waiting for the season to start, the Kitzsteinhorn is already offering perfect conditions. On your skis, get set, go!
The sky is a clear, icy blue. The first rays of sunshine glide over the snow-covered peaks. The air is fresh and clear. You can literally smell the snow. It's early in the morning and the slopes are still untouched. The snow lies on the slopes like an immaculate white blanket. In fact, you are one of the first in the country to open the ski season while it is still "autumn" in many places. That's something!
For all those who can hardly wait for winter, skiing on the glacier in November is the perfect opportunity to experience the magic of the cold season a little earlier and welcome the first snowflakes.
Conquer 2000 meters of altitude in nine minutes
This early winter sports fun, the latest lifts and powder as far as the eye can see make the Kitzsteinhorn a popular ski destination. On the glacier in Zell am See-Kaprun, the XXL winter season with top snow quality has long since begun. Since October 5, it's been "3-2-1 Winter" here.
And soon it will be time again: thanks to direct access, the center of Kaprun will offer perfect "ski-in ski-out" from December. The panoramic ride on the 3K K-onnection cable car takes you directly to the snow-sure glacier ski area. In nine minutes, the tricable gondola covers over 2000 meters in altitude. With 61 km of pistes, Kitzsteinhorn-Maiskogel-Kaprun is one of the ten largest ski areas in Salzburger Land.
Not only skiers and snowboarders, but also deep snow fans, ski tourers, cross-country skiers, winter hikers and freestylers are welcome guests. And there are actually three mountains that will soon be open to them all again: The three-thousand-metre Kitzsteinhorn, the Sonnenkar at 2414 and the Maiskogel family ski area at an altitude of 1570 meters.
25 runs of various difficulty levels await on the glacier and the Sonnenkar, including the infamous "Black Mamba", a black run with a 63 percent gradient and a length of one kilometer. There are also five snow parks on the "Kitz". Not for the faint-hearted.
Dive into the Tauern Spa Kaprun
The best of two worlds: Where eternal ice is reflected in 2100 m² of wonderfully warm water, an incomparable journey to deep relaxation begins. After a sporty day on the slopes, the Tauern Spa in Kaprun invites you to regenerate. The wellness and spa area offers a large sauna landscape, steam baths and thermal pools. The spectacular panoramic outdoor pool with a view of the Alps gives guests the feeling of being able to move mountains. After a few minutes in the thermal pool, you feel like a new person. The warmth helps to reduce sore muscles.
The clear glacier water, which is naturally filtered through centuries-old layers of basalt, is pure, untouched and untreated. Classic and Far Eastern massages round off the offer.
Charming town on the lake
Zell am See is only a few kilometers away from Kaprun. Not only a popular vacation destination, but also a cultural and gastronomic center of the region. Lake Zell, surrounded by mountains, offers numerous leisure activities all year round, from water sports in summer to ice skating in winter.
In the old town, cafés, restaurants and boutiques invite you to linger and stroll. Particularly worth seeing are the medieval parish church of St. Hippolyt, built in 1685, Rosenberg Castle (now the town hall) and the Vogtturm, one of the oldest buildings in the town. If you fancy a walk after skiing, you can end the day with a walk (about 2.5 hours) around the picturesque lake. You can't beat that.
