First turns before everyone else

The sky is a clear, icy blue. The first rays of sunshine glide over the snow-covered peaks. The air is fresh and clear. You can literally smell the snow. It's early in the morning and the slopes are still untouched. The snow lies on the slopes like an immaculate white blanket. In fact, you are one of the first in the country to open the ski season while it is still "autumn" in many places. That's something!