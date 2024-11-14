Linkin Park: The comeback closes the circle

Going straight on the offensive

In the end, the announcement of the brilliant comeback was no longer quite as surprising as people at Bandcamp would have liked. Industry colleagues and resourceful internet kibitzers fueled the rumor mill at regular intervals over the summer months, and Shinoda's electropop experiment as a solo artist didn't work out nearly as well as he would have hoped. His most clever move was undoubtedly the integration of Emily Armstrong as the singer in the reincarnation of the band. Instead of trying to replace the vocally irreplaceable Bennington by hook or by crook, Shinoda went on the offensive and turned the band's second life into a new one, which in a way can also act independently of the old one. The fact that Armstrong was caught in the crossfire of public criticism due to her Scientology affiliation and her friendship with US actor Danny Masterson, who was convicted of rape, has so far been gallantly avoided by the band.