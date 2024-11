15-year-old record of former ÖFB captain shaky

Three free-kick goals from Fuchs

Before him, only former Austrian international Christian Fuchs managed that in 2009 in a Bochum shirt. The now 38-year-old, who ended his career in the USA almost two years ago, scored a free-kick on matchdays 15, 16 and 17 against VfB Stuttgart (1:1), FC Bayern (1:5) and Hannover 96 (2:3). "My left foot seems to be set up really well at the moment. Everything is going well at the moment," said the left-back happily at the time. "During the week, I volunteered to do extra shifts. That gave me some security."