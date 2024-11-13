Kika/Leiner bankruptcy: furniture trade continues to shrink

Accordingly, the question arises as to how to proceed with the locations. "It will be difficult to utilize the locations". They would not be a good option for either DIY or electronics stores, as the locations are usually multi-storey and this is less favorable in these areas. In general, bricks-and-mortar retail is not having an easy time at the moment. "The era of large-scale bricks-and-mortar stores is actually over," says Kreutzer. Internet retail in particular is cannibalizing the concept.