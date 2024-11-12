Mega show in Vienna
Save -25% on tickets for magician Fab Fox now!
For all lovers of magic and entertainment fans: Fab Fox is bringing his new magic show to Vienna's Marx Halle! Enjoy a spectacular evening full of surprises, inexplicable illusions and magical moments. In the Krone Ticketshop you currently receive -25% on your tickets. Bookable up to and including November 17 HERE.
Austria's biggest magic show
"Dream the Impossible" is a show that has never been seen before in Austria - surprising, fresh and without classic magician clichés.
The young Lower Austrian is regarded as an exceptional talent on the international show scene because he succeeds like no other in whisking his audience away into a breathtaking world of magic and illusions.
A new generation of magic
With his debut show FABULOUS , Fab Fox has already filled halls all over Austria and thrilled more than 15,000 fans. But Fab Fox, who was also the first magician to perform a spectacular stunt in front of the historic Schönbrunn Palace, is not resting on his laurels. He is now taking the next step with his new show "Dream the Impossible". Over 22 months of work have been invested in perfecting every effect and every movement to create a unique show experience. The new show is based on a poetic story with a magical message: everything in life is possible if you believe in it! Absolutely worth seeing!
For me, modern magic means that the audience is immersed in a show world with all their senses for two hours, gets excited about a story - and experiences tricks that they are guaranteed not to forget.
Fab Fox
The perfect Christmas present
Fab Fox fascinates the whole family. "Dream the Impossible" delights children from the age of four, fascinates parents and casts a spell over grandparents.
Deal of the week
FAB FOX - DREAM THE IMPOSSIBLEM
19.12.2024 - Sun, 12.01.2025
Marx Hall, Vienna
Get your tickets at the current deal of the week in the Krone ticket store at -25% off. Bookable up to and including 17.11.2024 at ticket.krone.at
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
