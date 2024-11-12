Save -25% on tickets for magician Fab Fox now!

A new generation of magic

With his debut show FABULOUS , Fab Fox has already filled halls all over Austria and thrilled more than 15,000 fans. But Fab Fox, who was also the first magician to perform a spectacular stunt in front of the historic Schönbrunn Palace, is not resting on his laurels. He is now taking the next step with his new show "Dream the Impossible". Over 22 months of work have been invested in perfecting every effect and every movement to create a unique show experience. The new show is based on a poetic story with a magical message: everything in life is possible if you believe in it! Absolutely worth seeing!