Dornauer case: when will the governor have had enough?

Strict rule within the party

The bottom line, however, and many events clearly show this, is that people like "Schorschi-Porschi". Almost everywhere he appears. Emphasis on almost. However, this is less and less the case in his own party. Some of his comrades, but even more so his female comrades, like him all the way to the top. Mainly because of his constant antics and all the blunders that he unerringly puts his foot in. Of course, most of his party colleagues do not dare to speak out against "their boss". For fear of losing their posts. Dornauer is said to run a very tight ship within the party, which is not a unique feature of politics. This is often the case in business and does not need to be scientifically proven.