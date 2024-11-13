"Krone" commentary
Dornauer case: when will the governor have had enough?
Governor Anton Mattle has virtually tied himself to the SPÖ with his strict no to the FPÖ as a partner. But now he might prefer an end with horror rather than horror without end.
"Schorschi-Porschi" Georg Dornauer is what you would call an exceptional political talent. However, it must be made clear at this point that there is still no precise definition of what really constitutes political talent. But let's stay with the Tyrolean SPÖ leader. Born in Sellrain, he is the type of person who may come across in a smart suit, but still appears shirt-sleeved. He gives people the feeling that he is listening to them - without, of course, proving that this is the case. But - and this has been scientifically researched - when people get the feeling that someone is listening to them, they immediately feel better and like this listener. Party affiliation is secondary.
Georg Dornauer doesn't just turn up at an event and walk in, no, he just shows up. He soaks up the looks and applause of the crowd, but in the same breath he signals that it is not about him, but about the people present. That people's worries and fears are his top priority. Whether his thoughts are in fact often elsewhere (for example on a hunt) is naturally also not clear.
Strict rule within the party
The bottom line, however, and many events clearly show this, is that people like "Schorschi-Porschi". Almost everywhere he appears. Emphasis on almost. However, this is less and less the case in his own party. Some of his comrades, but even more so his female comrades, like him all the way to the top. Mainly because of his constant antics and all the blunders that he unerringly puts his foot in. Of course, most of his party colleagues do not dare to speak out against "their boss". For fear of losing their posts. Dornauer is said to run a very tight ship within the party, which is not a unique feature of politics. This is often the case in business and does not need to be scientifically proven.
FPÖ excluded as a coalition partner
Tyrol's governor Anton Mattle probably also likes his 1st deputy. How else can it be explained that in the past two years he has always looked the other way - at least outwardly - when his coalition partner has made some "unfortunate" appearances and statements? But one answer could also be that Mattle simply MUST like Dornauer. Because in the run-up to the state elections two years ago, he had ruled out the Freedom Party as a coalition partner, giving himself as much leeway for any negotiations after the election as a footballer has with the ball in a phone booth, where he is supposed to juggle and dribble.
Mattle's collar burst
On Monday, however, something happened that had long been expected of Mattle. He blew a gasket. Rarely, if ever, has Mattle been seen and heard so angrily and loudly. "What's too much is too much," the governor must have thought when he saw the "Krone" photo of Dornauer. Posing with the biggest bankrupt of the Second Republic, René Benko, in front of a shot stag.
Graz public prosecutor's office investigates
Whether and how things will continue with the coalition partner and 1st Vice President Georg Dornauer in Tyrol may no longer be decided by Mattle and certainly not Dornauer. Because if the public prosecutor's office in Graz comes to conclusions that do not match the previous (sometimes rather curious) statements of those involved in the stalking, that will be it. At least for Georg Dornauer. Another all-rounder similar to Sebastian Kurz would thus have disappeared from the political stage relatively quickly ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
