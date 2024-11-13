“We have a few hot irons in the fire this winter”

The group of young alpine skiers led by Klaus Kröll also broke new ground this year: In October, they trained for 18 days with a full team in Chile: "Not only because of the safe snow conditions, but also because we were able to train and work with the young people for three weeks in peace and seclusion. You don't get that here anymore," says Kröll, who is convinced: "There is a lot of talent in our boys and girls. Some of them could make the leap into the ÖSV again, and one or two may even have their sights set on the Junior World Championships."