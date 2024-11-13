All Styrians in view
“We have a few hot irons in the fire this winter”
Styrian jubilation on ski slopes, cross-country trails and ski jumps is set to become a perennial favorite this winter. The home World Cups and ambitious idols are also crucial for the near future of the sport, says Styrian Ski President Renate Götschl. The "Krone" puts her in the mood for the winter with all the dates and squad athletes.
Snow and ice will soon have the country firmly in their grip again - and with them winter sports. Athletes are currently completing their final training sessions on the slopes, cross-country trails and ski jumps. "We have a broad base and have some athletes who can compete at the very top," says Renate Götschl, President of the Styrian Ski Association.
Expectations are high
"We will see a lot of good things from Julia Scheib, for example (third at the RTL opener in Sölden). Also from cross-country skier Mika Vermeulen, our combined skiers, snowboarders and ski mountaineers. We have a few hot irons in the fire in the World Championship winter," the "Speed Queen" is certain."
A total of 60 Styrian athletes in nine disciplines have made it into the ÖSV squad this year (full list below). Among them are future hopes such as the reigning overall European Cup winners Manuel Traninger (Alpine skiing) and Carmen Kainz (Alpine snowboarding), Junior World Champion Paul Walcher (Nordic combined) or the youth Olympian Hanna Karrer (freestyle snowboarding), who won gold in January.
Support for young talent
With a total of 170 young athletes, the Styrian provincial squads are even fuller than last year. They will all be able to enjoy free lift tickets this year. "The 'Styrian Joker' gives the athletes half of the normal price, the other half is sponsored this year by the umbrella organizations Sportunion. ASKÖ and ASVÖ. This saves many families several hundred euros, for which we are very grateful," says Götschl.
You can train and work with the young people for three weeks in peace and seclusion. You don't get that with us anymore.
Klaus Kröll über den Chile-Trip des Steirerski-Nachwuchs
The group of young alpine skiers led by Klaus Kröll also broke new ground this year: In October, they trained for 18 days with a full team in Chile: "Not only because of the safe snow conditions, but also because we were able to train and work with the young people for three weeks in peace and seclusion. You don't get that here anymore," says Kröll, who is convinced: "There is a lot of talent in our boys and girls. Some of them could make the leap into the ÖSV again, and one or two may even have their sights set on the Junior World Championships."
Children are still enthusiastic about skiing
Götschl doesn't see too little enthusiasm for winter sports: "We always have around 200 starters in the children's races. Many parents exemplify skiing enthusiasm - even in regions where there isn't a single ski lift." The World Cup events are important for this: "That's where the youngsters see their role models and experience the great atmosphere." This winter, the World Cup circus from five disciplines is making a guest appearance in Styria (see below).
World Cups in Styria
December 20/21: Nordic combined (Ramsau)
January 10/11: Big Air (Kreischberg)
January 16/17: Ski cross (Reiteralm)
January 28/29: Alpine Skiing "Night Race" (Schladming)
March 14/15: Ski mountaineering (Schladming)
The combined athletes will kick things off in Ramsau on the weekend before Christmas. Where everything is currently being done to secure the bid for the 2031 Nordic World Championships. "We shouldn't let this opportunity pass us by. The whole town benefits from a World Championships like this, not just the training and competition venues," says Götschl.
Alpine skiing, national team: Conny Hütter, Julia Scheib, Stefan Babinsky. A squad: Tamara Tippler, Daniel Danklmaier, Manuel Traninger. B squad: Anna Schilcher, Fabian Bachler, Stefan Eichberger, Ralph Seidler, Vincent Wieser. C squad: Eva Schachner.
Ski jumping, A squad: Francisco Mörth. B squad: Lukas Haagen. C-squad: Luise Tritscher, Matthias Wieser.
Nordic combined, national team: Lisa Hirner, Franz-Josef Rehrl. A squad: Laura Pletz, Jonas Fischbacher, Martin Fritz, Fabio Obermeyer, Paul Walcher. B squad: Julia Schmidt. C squad: Anja Rathgeb, Kenji Grossegger, Tobias Mühlbacher, Johannes Steiner.
Biathlon, A squad: Tamara Steiner, David Komatz. B squad: Leonie Pitzer. C squad: Anna-Maria Schrempf.
Cross-country skiing, A squad: Mika Vermeulen. B-squad: Lisa Unterweger. C-squad: Maike Bogner, Katharina Engelhardt, Magdalena Engelhardt, David Fuchs, Georgii Ermolov.
Ski mountaineering, national team: Johanna Hiemer, Nils Oberauer. A squad: Armin Höfl, Julian Tritscher. B squad: Elias Peer. C squad: Killian Rettensteiner.
Snowboard, national team: Arvid Auner. A-squad: Carmen Kainz, Hanna Karrer, Christoph Karner, David Pickl, Matthäus Pink. B squad: Marie Gams, Tanja Kobald, Selin Lakatha, Lion Hammerschmidt, Julian Treffler.
Freeski, C squad: Luis Resch, Jakob Buchmeier.
Ski cross, A squad: Tatjana Ehammer, Katrin Ofner.
