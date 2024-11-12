Crida accusation
Bus entrepreneur and Covid denier in court
A Tyrolean entrepreneur (47), who gained dubious notoriety during the coronavirus pandemic, is alleged to have shifted 315,000 euros to his clubs instead of paying off bankruptcy creditors. However, many cash flows are still unclear and must be clarified as the case continues.
The Oberland bus company had probably once flourished. The defendant's fleet was supplemented by a Cessna small aircraft and a Harley motorcycle, among other things. Then came Corona and the entrepreneur gained dubious notoriety. In spring 2021, he offered bus rides to Vienna - to demonstrations against the government's anti-Covid measures.
Demonstration trips to Vienna with health consequences?
Because there was a coronavirus cluster in his home town of Tyrol, a debate broke out as to whether the unmasked and singing participants on the bus had become infected. Ultimately, however, the cluster is said to have occurred in the vicinity of the local elementary school.
House search and investigation
As the 47-year-old had made it known that he was issuing documents for the mask exemption, he was targeted by the public prosecutor's office. He was also accused of tax evasion. House searches followed in the summer of 2021, which the entrepreneur criticized as "intimidation and slander", claiming that he and his coronavirus-critical associations were being targeted for their commitment to "people, humanity and personal responsibility".
Damage of 315,000 euros according to the indictment
After a period of pre-trial detention, the case was brought to trial for fraud and embezzlement. Were the assets of the bankrupt bus company transferred to the clubs, thereby harming the creditors? Accused damage: around 315,000 euros.
When the assets were transferred to the clubs, the company's insolvency was not yet foreseeable.
Der Verteidiger beim Prozess
Defense lawyer denies damage to creditors
"The clubs were not founded to harm creditors," emphasized the defense lawyer. And at the time of the asset transfer, the company's insolvency was not yet foreseeable. The life partner (58) sat in court as the second defendant. Neither of them entered into a question-and-answer game, referring to the lawyer's statements.
The trial was adjourned until January, mainly to clarify the complex cash flows.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.