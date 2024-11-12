Danger of illness
Particulate matter: expert warns against outdoor sports
The recent high levels of particulate matter pollution due to the weather, especially in urban areas such as around Vienna, can lead to inflammation and other illnesses. Sport in the fresh air is not healthy either.
Although there is "no reason to panic", people should proceed sensibly and not overexert themselves outside, "because the more you exert yourself, the more you breathe in", emphasized environmental physician Hans-Peter Hutter on Tuesday on Ö1's "Morgenjournal".
"Older people belong to the risk group and can of course react particularly strongly to air pollution of all kinds, which is why it is important for this group in particular to be careful," explained Hutter from MedUni Vienna. Those with serious pre-existing conditions can also protect themselves with a fine dust mask. Daily physical activity is important. Children going out during the break "is no more a problem than going shopping. But rushing around the city like a madman right now and thinking that this is ideal exercise and that sport is healthy without any ifs and buts, well, you're not really right," warned the doctor.
But rushing through the city like a madman right now and thinking that this is an ideal workout and that sport is healthy without any ifs and buts, well, you're not really right.
Umweltmediziner Hans-Peter Hutter
Why particulate matter is so dangerous
There are two aspects of particulate matter that make it so dangerous. "On the one hand, there are very solid particles, particles that can trigger an inflammatory reaction, and then there are other pollutants attached to the surface, ranging from heavy metals to really very harmful hydrocarbons," explained Hutter. Ultra-fine particles reach the alveoli in the lungs and from there they can enter the bloodstream. This can not only cause breathing difficulties and affect the lungs, "but also cardiac arrhythmia, strokes and heart attacks are caused by particulate pollution".
"We are currently experiencing an inversion weather situation that has been going on for some time and, in addition, there is hardly any wind and these released pollutants, especially the particles, can accumulate strongly in the layer close to the ground," explained the public health expert. This primarily affects conurbations with a lot of traffic, industry and commerce. Levels have recently been particularly high around Vienna. Particulate matter is produced by many processes, especially combustion processes, including not only road traffic, "but also domestic fires, i.e. old wood-fired heating systems", emphasized Hutter.
Difficult situation in Vienna
In Vienna, the permitted limit value for particulate matter (PM 10) of 50 micrograms per cubic meter was exceeded at several measuring stations at the weekend, with the highest daily value of 56 micrograms per cubic meter being reached on Saturday. The number of days on which limit values are exceeded has been falling drastically for years, Heinz Tizek, Head of Air Pollution Control at the Vienna Environmental Protection Department (MA 22), told APA. The PM-10 value was already below the permitted limit again on Monday, and on Tuesday morning it was even significantly lower.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.