Particulate matter: expert warns against outdoor sports

"Older people belong to the risk group and can of course react particularly strongly to air pollution of all kinds, which is why it is important for this group in particular to be careful," explained Hutter from MedUni Vienna. Those with serious pre-existing conditions can also protect themselves with a fine dust mask. Daily physical activity is important. Children going out during the break "is no more a problem than going shopping. But rushing around the city like a madman right now and thinking that this is ideal exercise and that sport is healthy without any ifs and buts, well, you're not really right," warned the doctor.