SPD and CDU agree: Germany will vote in February

Chancellor shows willingness to cooperate

Scholz originally wanted to call the vote of confidence on January 15 in order to bring about a new election at the end of March. After public pressure, he showed himself willing to compromise on Sunday. "It's no problem at all for me to call a vote of confidence before Christmas if everyone agrees," said the German Chancellor on the ARD program "Caren Miosga". If the parliamentary group leaders of the SPD and CDU/CSU - Rolf Mützenich and Friedrich Merz - come to an agreement on this, he will respect it.