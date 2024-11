Penguin stranded exhausted in Australia

Following the current

Biddulph would never have believed he was looking after an emperor penguin. In fact, never before has a specimen of this species been sighted so far north. Researchers assume that "Gus" followed a current from the Antarctic to the north. When searching for food, the animals tend to follow certain currents where there is a particularly large supply, said Belinda Cannell from the University of Western Australia. It is possible that these currents currently simply have further northern extensions than usual.