Cleveland sets NBA record

Things went better for the other New York team. The New York Knicks won unchallenged against the Milwaukee Bucks 116:94. Karl-Anthony Towns was also the Knicks' best scorer in the entire game with 32 points. The Bucks, on the other hand, suffered their next setback just one day after the important win against the Utah Jazz - mainly because hardly anything worked from the three-point line: Less than a quarter of all Milwaukee's attempts from distance found their way into the basket. Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 24 points.