Rookie says "stop"
KTM’s Pedro Acosta is clear: “Enough is enough”
"Enough is enough!" As KTM youngster Pedro Acosta states in an interview with "Speedweek.com", he has come to the realization that too much development is not good for him and his bike. In Mattighofen, the tinkering hours were cut back.
"I think that we took a direction in my part of the garage that wasn't the right one - in terms of what I needed to be fast. We tried a lot of things - too many, because in MotoGP you don't have a lot of time on the weekends to try a lot of things. I think we lost our way a bit," admits Acosta. "I took it for granted that what they (the Mecanics, ed.) brought was systematically better. But that's not always the case, so it's being tested."
"That was the smartest thing, as much as it hurt"
At some point, he passed on his impressions to the team, who consequently scaled back the work. "That was the smartest thing to do, as much as it hurt, because nobody likes to admit that they've made a mistake," the rookie continued.
What the 20-year-old Spaniard has learned over the course of the season: "It's important to say, gentlemen, enough is enough." In his debut season in the premier class of motorcycling, Acosta impressed right from the start, finishing on the podium twice (once in second place, once in third) and collecting 209 championship points so far. However, this is offset by numerous retirements - probably due to a lack of experience.
Strong growth
In the coming season, the KTM team of Acosta and Brad Binder will be joined by Ducati's Enea Bastianini and Aprilia veteran Maverick Vinales, who will line up for the second team GasGas. "Brad and I already know the bike. Maverick has won on Suzuki, Yamaha and Aprilia - he has been competitive on every bike he has ridden. Bastianini struggled at the beginning with the Avintia team, but he made a leap with Gresini. Now he's in the factory team, he's doing well and until recently he was the fourth contender for the title," says Acosta, respecting the talent of his soon-to-be team-mate.
